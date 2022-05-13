RRR New Trailer: Jr NTR and Ram Charan come together as a FORCE; Releasing on OTT from May 20

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR entered the highly coveted 1000 crore club, within 16 days of its worldwide release. Now, the makers of SS Rajamouli's directorial are gearing up for the OTT release. The blockbuster film is now all released on the OTT platform- Zee5, on the 20th of May.

The makers of the film have also unveiled a new trailer that sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR come together as a force. The magnum opus by SS Rajamouli is certain to reach a wider audience, much to fan’s excitement. The new trailer, released in Telugu has managed to create immense buzz among the audience on social media. Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, RRR is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Check out the new trailer below:

RRR, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran received applauds for its phenomenol performances, magnanimous cinematic scale, action, emotions and drama from across the globe. The Pan-India project is the second highest-grossing Indian film in India, just behind another SS Rajamouli film Baahubali: The Conclusion.

