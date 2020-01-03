RRR: Olivia Morris is unbelievably excited for the New Year & her upcoming project with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

RRR movie's Olivia Morris is all excited for the year and the upcoming project. She is sharing screen space with biggies such as Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

RRR, undoubtedly is one of the most awaited movies and cinephiles have a lot of expectations from Baahubali franchise's SS Rajamouli. We had earlier reported that Olive Morris is playing one of the female leads in the movie and reportedly the movie is almost shot as well. For the unversed, Olivia is playing Junior NTR's love interest, Jennifer. On the occasion of New year, Olivia Morris took to her Twitter and said how she is excited for her upcoming movie as well as the new year. She retweeted a tweet by RRR’s official handle and wrote, “Happy New year! I am unbelievably excited about Rajamouli’s RRR.”

Aside from her, the movie also sees Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, , , Ram Charan and Samuthirakani in key roles. Alia Bhatt, who is marking her Telugu debut with the movie, is playing the role of Sita and will share the screen space with none other than Ram Charan. Directed by Rajamouli, the movie is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. RRR is all set to hit the screens 30th, July 2020.

Happy New year! I am unbelievably excited for 2020 #RRR — Olivia Morris (@OliviaMorris891) January 1, 2020

Speaking of Olivia, she is a popular theatre artist and was last seen in 7 Trails 7 Days TV series. She studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. The makers of RRR had made the huge announcement by tweeting, "Welcome abroad #OliviaMorris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward to the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR."

