RRR: Oscars 2023 nominations to be out today; Jr NTR and Naatu Naatu song likely to be on the list?

Previously, Variety named Jr NTR as one of their unranked predictions for the 2023 Academy Awards, and now USA Today predicts that he will be one of the nominees for Best Actor. The 95th Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 7 PM. The voting for Oscar nominations started on January 11 and concluded on January 17, 2023.

The big day is here. The nominations list for Oscars 2023 will be out and all eyes are set to see if RRR will make it to the final cut or not. While the entire world awaits with bated breath for tonight, several influential Western publications have named NT Rama Rao on the list for Best Actor. Several international publications, including Variety and USA Today, have predicted that Jr NTR will be nominated.

RRR campaign for Oscars 2023

RRR was out of the Oscars as Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show in English) was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars for the Best International Feature category. However, the team took the decision to campaign and sent nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories including Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, and more. And now, with all the efforts of campaigns and promotions, it's time for the results.

About RRR

RRR is a Telugu drama film directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with legendary screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad. RRR, the epic period drama which hit the theatres in March 2022, has earned exceptional love from audiences across the globe. The SS Rajamouli directorial, which has earned immensely positive reviews from various international platforms, had earned Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards as well.

The movie, which is based on a fictional meeting of these two historical figures, featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and others in key roles.

