RRR: PIL filed against makers of Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer for distorting history of two freedom fighters

The much-awaited pan-Indian film of Indian cinema, RRR has got postponed and now has got into legal trouble as well. A person filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the makers of RRR. A young lady named Alluri Sowmya from Undrajavaram, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, filed a PIL in the High Court on its writer and makers for distorting the facts of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in RRR.

The petitioner is against the romance between Alluri and Sita, played by Alia Bhatt. According to the trailer, Alluri plays the role of a cop who works for the British before they take over the nation. "How can a great patriot be shown to work for the colonialists in exchange for a few bucks?" the petition suggests.

The petitioner wants a stay on the release of the Jr NTR-Ram Charan film. Moreover, she added that "If the names are fictional, we have no objection."

RRR is written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and is helmed by SS Rajamouli. The story is a fictional retelling of India’s most celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Musical maestro MM Keeravani is composing the tunes. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments.

RRR was slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 7th January 2022 but got postponed due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and theatres shutting down in most states.

