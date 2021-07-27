RRR: Popular music house T-Series acquired the music rights of SS Rajamouli's pan Indian film

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram also popularly known as RRR is an upcoming film, which is being directed by S.S Rajamouli. The movie is a fictional retelling of the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, both of whom were Indian freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. While the shooting of RRR is proceeding at a brisk pace in Hyderabad, the makers are busy with the pre release business.

The makers of the film took to social media and announced that popular music record label and film production company T-Series has acquired the music rights for the film. As RRR is a pan indian movie, all the languages music has been acquired by the music company.

Recently, the music composer of the film, MM Keeravani recorded songs with two talented musicians- Amit Trivedi and Anirudh Ravichander. Reportedly, both the singers sang for a promotional song, which is said to be highlight.

Also Read: Jr NTR launches trailer of Satyadev's Thimmarusu; Shows the journey of Lawyer to seek truth

RRR is penned by Rajamouli’s father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and the dialogues are written by Sai Madhav Burra. RRR boasts of a diverse ensemble cast from all over the world including , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. M.M. Keeravani is composing the music while DVV Entertainments is producing the movie. The film is slated to release on October 13, 2021.