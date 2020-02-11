RRR Pre Release Box Office: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer crosses Rs 400 crore mark; Breaks Baahubali 2 record

According to reports, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has already set a huge pre-release box office record. The upcoming film's theatrical rights have registered big numbers all over South India; thus, breaking the record of Baahubali 2.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty shattered box office records. The film has set unbeatable records not only in Southern but also in Hindi market. The magnum opus had done exceptionally well even internationally. Now, after Baahubali, Rajamouli is working on his next big upcoming project titled RRR. The film featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is the talk of the town since its inception. The massive star cast also includes Bollywood stars and in supporting roles. RRR has set high expectations among the moviegoers and moreover, because it is a Rajamouli directorial.

According to reports, RRR has already set a huge pre-release box office record. The upcoming film's theatrical rights have registered big numbers all over in South India, thus, breaking the huge record of Baahubali 2. Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala tweeted, "@ssrajamouli's #RRR breaks the pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with a huge margin. All right undertaken for record numbers! Definitely, emerging out to be a film with the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores from South India and Overseas alone. This is going be HUGE!."

AP and Telangana have recorded 215 crores (Nizam – 75 crores, Andhra – 100 crores and Ceded – 40 crores) while Karnataka rights have been sold for 50 crores and Kerala rights for 15 crores, according to Filmibeat report. On the other hand, Tamil rights are currently in the talks while overseas rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 70 crores. However, the official numbers for the same are yet not out.

.@ssrajamouli's #RRR breaks the pre-release business of #Baahubali2 with a huge margin. All right undertaken for record numbers! Definitely, emerging out to be a film with the pre-release business of more than 400 Crores from South India and Overseas alone. This is going be HUGE! pic.twitter.com/aiNIVi6fBg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 11, 2020

Also Read: RRR star Ram Charan is all praises for Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu

RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem in the film. International face Olivia Morris has been roped in as one of the female leads.

Credits :Filmibeat

Read More