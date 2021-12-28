RRR pre release event: Ram Charan, Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli pose for PICS; Sivakartikeyan, Udhay Stalin attend it

The biggest pre-release event of India Cinema, RRR took place yesterday night in Chennai. The event was nothing but all things extravagant and visual treat. Along with the three titans, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Tamil superstar Sivakartikeyan and politician Udhay Stalin graced as special guests for the event.

The pre-release event was a grand success and the makers dropped some stunning pics on social media, which fans seem to be not getting enough of. Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR posed for some candid pics and they promise just a glimpse of what a visual treat RRR would be. The actors look handsome as always too in their best stylish and casual attire.

Sivakartikeyan, the guest of the night, grabbed the show with his charismatic smile and all-black simple look. His rapport with Jr NTR made fans fall in love with him.

Take a look at the pics here:



Well, looks like Alia Bhatt couldn't make to the pre-release event in Chennai. However, she rigorously promoted with the team in Mumbai till last week.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen in pivotal roles, while Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen in supporting roles. Music is composed by M. M. Keeravani.

The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages on January 7, 2021.