RRR: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Ram Charan, Jr NTR and team for the Golden Globes nominations; CHECK

RRR, the epic action drama film which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has garnered global attention with its marvellous cinematic language. The magnum opus, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is now making headlines after it earned two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023. RRR has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture (Non-English) and Best Song categories for the awards. The popular celebs of Indian film industry are now congratulating SS Rajamouli and his team for this great achievement. Priyanka Chopra congratulates team RRR

Recently, the former Miss World who is best known as Indian cinema's representative in the West recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a congratulatory message for team RRR, including her Zanjee co-star Ram Charan, and Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia Bhatt, for the achievement. "Congratulations @ssrajamouli, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan, @aliaabhatt, & the entire team @rrrmovie," wrote Priyanka Chopra, who shared the RRR official page's post on Golden Globes nominations, on her Instagram story. Check out Priyanka Chopra's message for team RRR, below:

About RRR The movie, which marked both Ram Charan and Jr NTR reunion with director SS Rajamouli, depicts the fictional story of a hypothetical meeting of two historical figures - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. The magnum opus featured Ram Charan as Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR played the role of Bheem. Alia Bhatt appeared as the female lead opposite Charan in the film, which featured Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. RRR sequel is on cards In a recent interview, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that they have developed an exciting idea for the RRR sequel. However, the master craftsman refrained from revealing many details, as the script is still in its budding stage. If things go as planned, RRR 2 might go on floors after Rajamouli wraps up his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu.

