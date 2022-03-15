RRR Promotions: Jr NTR rocks the classic black look; Ram Charan looks suave in casuals

The epic tale of two dare-devil revolutionaries, RRR will be out in theatres across the country on 25 March. The much-talked-about project had to suffer many delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the venture finally nears its release, the makers have kickstarted the second round of promotions with utmost zeal. The film's leads Jr NTR and Ram Charan stepped out in Hyderabad to spread the word regarding their latest outing.

Jr NTR looked handsome as ever in his classic all-black look. Meanwhile, Ram Charan was his usual charming self in a sky blue bomber jacket with RRR printed on it. He paired it with olive green cargo pants.

Check out the pictures below:

Continuing with the promotions, yesterday the RRR makers dropped the latest song from the periodic drama titled as, 'Celebration Anthem'. The song features Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt showcasing their swift moves on this energetic number. The leads looked epic in desi avatars.

Financed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, S.S Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, along with Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

Now coming to the storyline, SS Rajamouli adapted the film's storyline from K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s tale that follows the lives of two revolutionary freedom fighters by the name Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will play these two revolutionaries respectively, Alia Bhatt will be seen as Alluri Sitaramaraju's better half, Sita.

