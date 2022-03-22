RRR Promotions: Ram Charan, Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli look uber cool as they pose at Howrah Bridge; PICS

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR's next stop for promotions of their upcoming film RRR is Kolkata. The team has reached the city today and are currently promoting at the iconic place, Howrah Bridge. The trio looked uber cool in casual attires as they posed for pics. They also clicked selfies with fans and interacted with media at the bridge.

Going by the pics, Ram Charan and Jr NTR also posed with their hand-holding symbol from the movie at the bridge. While Jr NTR went for all-black attire with a white tee, Ram Charan dressed up in a red shirt and cargo pants.

Check out RRR Kolkata promotions pics here:

Yesterday, the team promoted their upcoming big-budget film RRR in Amritsar and Jaipur. A video of the RRR trio getting mobbed by hundreds of fans went viral on social media. The team is getting applauding responses from fans from all over the country. After Kolkata, the team will next move to Varanasi, their final stop for the promotions. Ram Charan's wife Upasana and SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya and daughter-in-law are also attending the promotions. On March 25, the pan-Indian movie is all set to grace the theatres worldwide with the tickets cost of Rs 500 at multiplexes.

The biggest multi-starrer of India also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Olivia Morris plays an extended cameo with Alia and Ajay while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

