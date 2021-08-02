RRR: From pulling off retro look to sharp haircut & moustache; A sneak peek into Ram Charan's makeover

Ram Charan had already impressed us with cop avatar earlier and with RRR, he takes his look a notch up. The actor will be seen sporting incredible looks in the film. With his beefed-up body and intense actions, Ram Charan is sure to leave everyone amazed like never before. His sharp haircut and moustache are designed to perfectly add authority to the look. With every passing look of the actor from the film, Ram Charan’s style is only getting more interesting and intriguing.

The first look of him as Alluri Sita Rama Raju itself had left netizens stunned. Ram Charan out did himself not just with the look, but also in bringing the characteristics of the freedom fighter. Well, the Rangasthalam actor has donned several looks in the film with each look outdoing the other. The retro look from the horse-riding poster and the making video too managed to get enough attention from the audience. Bringing those suspenders and trousers back into trend, Ram Charan couldn’t look more ravishing in the retro look.

In the latest Dosti song video, Ram Charan’s sharp three-piece, all-black attire too made heads turn. He coupled it with his smile which added more warmth and grace to his look.

Looks like one should be prepared to enjoy various incredible looks of Ram Charan in RRR. Co-staring Jr. NTR, who will equally be seen in never before avatar, RRR is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India projects releasing in 2021.

Also Read: RRR's first song Dosti: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR add drama to MM Keeravani's upbeat track on friendship