RRR & Radhe Shyam are pan world, Bangarraju is for Telugu audience': Nagarjuna on his Sankranti release

Due to the pandemic scare, all the big-budget Telugu films including RRR and Radhe Shyam got postponed and quit from the festive race. Now the only big film left for the audience to celebrate the cinema in theatres for the festival is Bangarraju starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna revealed how Bangarraju happened, its story and if there can be part 3 too.

Opening about how Bangarraju happened, the actor said, "We decided almost 5 years back to make this film. But due to some unavoidable circumstances, we can’t make it. Then, COVID too came in between. The movie went on floors 5 months back and now releasing on Sankranthi."

Naga Chaitanya is yet again screen space with his father in this film after Manam, when asked if Akhiil ever a part of Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya said no but gave a positive report if part 3 will be possible. "Maybe, I have no idea. We have not thought about it yet. We will think about it when the time comes but it will be nice, we can do it, the Manmadhudhu actor stated."

Sankranthi is the biggest time for showbiz as many big-budget movies line up to release, after two dark years, this year happened to be a new hope and many films including RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bheemla Nayak and Valimai were set to release. However, as the pandemic yet again postponed these releases, Bangarraju is still in the top race, elaborating about that, Nagarjuna said, I was in the race since the day we started the film. Sankranti is a film-going festival for decades. Traditionally, 4 to 5 films are released in this 10 days period, and 2 films do extremely well. Five years back, when we released the first part of Bangrraju, 5 films were released that time. With the same confidence, I came in. The two biggies fell out because of different reasons. They are all pan world films, not Pan India. They need a proper landing all over the world. Telugu states are quite okay, this film is for the Telugu audience."

