RRR, Radhe Shyam to Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Telugu films to look out for after theatres reopen

Starting from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam to Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt's RRR, here are all the big-ticket Tollywood films to look out for.

After remaining shut down for over six months due to the pandemic situation and the lockdown, theatres in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are all set to reopen to the public. The theatres will follow the guidelines issued by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. As per the guidelines, 50% of the total seats will be occupied. Now we know that there are a handful of big-budget Tollywood films to look out for. Here is a list of all the Telugu films to watch.

1. RRR

Directed by sensational filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the film has Jr NTR, Ram Charan and in the lead roles. The film is a historical drama and it is one of the high budget movies of the year. Recently, the makers released Jr NTR’s first look glimpse with an interesting video and gripping BGM. The first look of Ram Charan was released by the makers on his birthday with a similar video and both the videos received tremendous response. It is expected that the makers will update about the film’s release soon.

2. Radhe Shyam

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The period drama is touted to be a romantic one and the makers have so far released the first look poster, special posters of the lead actors and the motion poster. All of them were welcomed with a loud cheer. Though the makers have resumed with the shooting in Georgia, they are yet to reveal details about the film’s release date and it is expected that the same will be done soon.

3. Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a social drama and the makers have so far released only the title poster with a gist of Mahesh Babu’s look in the background. Directed by Parasuram, the makers have not yet announced the film’s rest of the cast and crew and no details about the shooting dates are announced yet. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens next year.

4. Pushpa

Directed by Sukumaran, the latest update about Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is that the film’s shooting is all set to be kick started in the month of November in Vizag. A while ago, Allu Arjun’s first look poster for the film was released and it received good response on social media. According to media reports, Allu will be seen playing the role of a lorry driver. There are also reports which suggest that the film will be about the red sandalwood smuggling racket.

5. Vakeel Saab

Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the official Tollywood remake of Hindi film Pink, which was remade in Tamil too, with Thala Ajith playing the lead role. Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lead role. As Pawan Kalyan is making a re-entry to the Tollywood industry after a short break as he was busy in politics, fans have huge expectations of this film and they are desperately waiting to see the Power Star on the big screens yet again. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

6. Acharya

Starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, Acharya is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and it has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. On the birthday of Chiranjeevi, the makers released an intensive first look poster and it took over the internet. It is to be noted that about 40 per cent of the film’s shooting has been finished. More details about the resumption of shooting and the release date are expected to be made official by the makers soon.

