RRR: Ram Charan aka Alluri Sitarama Raju is powerful as fire with six packs in the special poster

Ahead of the much awaited trailer of RRR, the makers shared a special poster of Ram Charan aka Alluri Sitarama Raju. In the morning, the makers first shared Jr NTR's special poster as Komaram Bheem from RRR. Jr NTR's shirtless look and his expression in the new poster is super intriguing.

Coming to the trailer, it will release on December 9 and the time is yet to be announced. It got postponed from 3rd due to the sudden demise of Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is Rajamouli’s next magnum opus and a historical drama that is one of the biggest and highly anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. RRR also boasts some popular actors from different lingual industries such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, and Ray Stevenson will be essaying pivotal supporting roles. MM Keeravani is composing the music while DVV Entertainments is producing the movie.

RRR is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 7th January 2022 in Telugu, Hindi. Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages simultaneous