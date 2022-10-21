RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR share a super fun video from Japan with their wives; WATCH

RRR , the recently blockbuster helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, is unarguably one of the most-loved Indian films of recent times. The magnum opus, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR is now receiving recognition from global audiences. The fantasy period drama has highly impressed cine-goers across the world with its spectacular world-building and storytelling. Meanwhile, RRR recently had a massive theatrical release in Japan. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with director SS Rajamouli, are now busy promoting the magnum opus in Tokyo.

On October 21, Friday, the RRR stars took to their official social media handles and shared a fun video, from the famous Shibuya Crossing of Tokyo Drift. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen walking through Shibuya Crossing with their respective wives Upasana Kamineni and Pranathi Nandamuri. SS Karthikeya, the son and assistant director of SS Rajamouli, and producer Sunny Gunnam were also seen walking along with their spouses, in the video. “Together forever,” wrote Ram Charan, who shared the video on his official Instagram handle. “Tokyo Drift, Shibuya Crossing,” wrote Jr NTR in his post.

RRR and its massive success

SS Rajamouli’s much-loved film, which marked the first onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has emerged as both a critical and commercial success. The magnum opus successfully reinvented how commercial films are conceived in the Indian film industry. RRR also paved the way for the birth of more and more multi-starrer mega-budget ventures across all languages. The fantasy period drama has also joined the race for Oscar nominations, recently.

Coming to RRR, the blockbuster movie featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem, respectively. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her Telugu debut with the film, by playing Sitarama Raju’s lady love Sita. Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The music score of RRR is composed by veteran composer MM Keeravani.

