RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer helmed by director SS Rajamouli gets OFFICIAL release date

The makers of SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles is all set to release on January 8th, 2021. The makers of the film took to twitter and shared about the same. The tweet read, "#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th." RRR has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in the stores next. The film also stars and in supporting roles.

Earlier, the makers of RRR had decided to release the film this year in July. However, due to the delay in the film's shoot, the makers decided to push it to next year for better output. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently wrapped up the shooting of his part in Hyderabad. Ram Charan also welcomed Ajay Devgn on the sets of their upcoming. Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "Welcome to the sets of #RRR @ajaydevgn sir! I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It's a pleasure having you on the sets." While there is no official word regarding Ajay's role in the film, apparently, the actor will play Ram Charan's father in RRR.

RRR is being made on a huge budget and is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem in RRR. The makers of the upcoming film roped in international face Olivia Morris who will be paired opposite Jr NTR. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen opposite Ram Charan.