RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer wins three awards at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards

RRR has won three awards at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Score/Soundtrack. The official Twitter handle of RRR expressed their happiness and wrote, "Thank you @PhilaFCC for awarding us with 3 Trophies!! #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie.” The netizens on social media are pouring in congratulatory wishes to the cast and crew for the big win.

It's going to be 2023 and the magic of SS Rajamouli's opus RRR is in no mood to settle down anytime soon. The period drama has been showering with well-acclaimed awards from all over the globe. Continuing the winning streak, RRR has now bagged not one but three trophies at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards.

RRR awards

Previously, RRR bagged 5 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, including Best Picture, Best Director for SS Rajamouli, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. Adding another feather to its cap, the film has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. The movie has been nominated for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.



RRR was also honoured as the ‘Best International Picture’ by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. RRR also bagged the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Award Winner.

RRR for the Oscars 2022 race

With these back-to-back western awards, everyone is awaiting bated breath to see if RRR will be on the list of Oscars 2023. It is believed that awards will be announced on January 24, and the prestigious ceremony will take place on March 12 next year.

For unversed, RRR is originally not chosen to be India’s official entry to the Oscars, but the makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations. The blockbuster movie has been submitted in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), and more.

About RRR

RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.