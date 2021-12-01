RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's much awaited trailer postponed, will not release on December 3
The much anticipated Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR trailer, which was slated to release on December 3 has been postponed. The makers shared that due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the trailer will not release on December 3 and a new date will be announced soon. The news has disappointed the fans.
Fans who have been eagerly waiting for December 3 are disappointed over the postponement as they have taken to social media to express their displeasure. However, the reason for this postponement is not known but is reported that because of the sudden demise of Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, the makers opted for this decision.
Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd.— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 1, 2021
We will announce the new date very soon.
On November 30, the makers shared a new poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, which has also raised the curiosity and expectations for the trailer.
Also Read: Ram Charan on playing a 40 minute role in Acharya & three different looks in ‘RRR’: Can’t get bigger than this
Helmed on a massive budget of close to Rs. 400 crores, MM Keeravani is composing the music while DVV Entertainments is producing the movie. RRR is set for the grand theatrical release on January 7, 2022.