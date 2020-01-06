RRR: Ram Charan announces the release date of SS Rajamouli directorial; DEETS inside

Ram Charan has recently confirmed the release date of the highly anticipated movie RRR. It is scheduled to be released on July 30, 2020.

RRR happens to be one of the most awaited and highly anticipated movies of the year 2020. The film helmed by Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion director SS Rajamouli has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. After teasing the fans about numerous bits and pieces related to the movie, the makers have finally revealed its release date. Yes, you heard it right. RRR has been scheduled to be released on July 30, 2020.

This news has been confirmed by Ram Charan who is himself a crucial part of the movie. The Rangasthalam actor spilled the beans about the movie’s release date during a recent TV interaction held in Vijaywada. As soon as Ram Charan confirmed the news about RRR’s release date, Twitter was flooded with reactions about the same. In fact, the news has been made viral through the #RamCharanAtVijaywada trend on Twitter wherein several fans have shared visuals of Ram Charan’s announcement.

Apart from Ram Charan, RRR also stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr., , and Olivia Morris in the lead roles. It also features Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramkrishna, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in significant roles. The movie has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya. It happens to be a period drama which tells a fictional story revolving around Indian freedom fighters. For the unversed, Ram Charan portrays the role of the Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. portrays the role of Komaram Bheem.

Credits :Times of India

