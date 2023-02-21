RRR: Ram Charan gets clicked at airport as he jets off to attend Oscars 2023 event in the USA; WATCH

Ram Charan is off to the United States for the biggest awards, Oscars 2023. The actor got clicked at the airport at midnight on Monday. With no efforts at all, he made heads turn with his all-black religious costume sans footwear. The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood!

Ram Charan is all set to attend the most prestigious Oscar Awards 2023, which is going to be held on March 12. The director SS Rajamouli and his family crew are also going to jet off to Los Angeles soon. Jr NTR, who is mourning the loss of his cousin Taraka Ratna, is expected to fly to the US soon as well. MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose are reportedly already in the states, giving interviews and interacting with the international media for Naatu Naatu's nominations.

