RRR: Ram Charan gets clicked at airport as he jets off to attend Oscars 2023 event in the USA; WATCH
Ram Charan is off to the United States for the biggest awards, Oscars 2023. RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' bagged nominations for Best Original Song
Ram Charan is off to the United States for the biggest awards, Oscars 2023. The actor got clicked at the airport at midnight on Monday. With no efforts at all, he made heads turn with his all-black religious costume sans footwear. The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood!
Ram Charan is all set to attend the most prestigious Oscar Awards 2023, which is going to be held on March 12. The director SS Rajamouli and his family crew are also going to jet off to Los Angeles soon. Jr NTR, who is mourning the loss of his cousin Taraka Ratna, is expected to fly to the US soon as well. MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose are reportedly already in the states, giving interviews and interacting with the international media for Naatu Naatu's nominations.
RRR's Oscars nominations
After bagging the Golden Globes award 2023 for Best Original Song, the 'Naatu Naatu' song has now made earned its biggest achievement to date - the Oscar nomination. The chartbuster song, is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani, penned by lyricist Chandra Bose, choreographed by Prem, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj.
James Cameron praises Ram Charan
Ram Charan's performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR has received applause from audiences and critics. Recently, even the cinematic genius James Cameron also praised the actor and shared his analysis on the character. Now, Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, is proud of Cameron's appreciation and called it nothing less than an Oscar.
About RRR
RRR, the period action drama helmed by SS Rajamouli has made Indian cinema super proud with its exceptional achievements on the international platform. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The movie, which is based on a fictional meeting of these two historical figures, featured Alia Bhatt in a cameo appearance as Sitarama Raju's lady love, Sita. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was also seen in a special appearance in the magnum opus.
