RRR: Ram Charan gives a warm welcome to Ajay Devgn on the sets of SS Rajamouli directorial; See PHOTOS

Ajay Devgn recently joined the star cast of RRR for its shooting schedule. Ram Charan has shared a heartwarming post for the Tanhaji actor welcoming him on board.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of the year. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The best part is that RRR also has Bollywood actors and on board which has further piqued the interest of the audiences. The shooting for the movie is currently going on at full pace much to the excitement of fans.

Recently, Ajay Devgn also joined the star cast of RRR to complete the rest of the shooting schedule. Ram Charan has shared a special post on his Instagram handle welcoming the Tanhaji actor on the sets of the movie. The Magadheera actor has also shared two pictures with Ajay Devgn in which the two of them are posing with the film’s director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. Ram Charan writes, “Welcome to the sets of RRR. I love your work, but a bigger fan of your personality. It's a pleasure having you on the sets of RRR movie.”

For the unversed, the shooting for RRR began earlier last year. The magnum opus also features international fame Olivia Morris who has been cast as the female lead opposite Jr NTR. The film witnesses Ram Charan playing Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will be playing the role Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial has been made on a huge budget and is bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

