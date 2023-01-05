RRR: Ram Charan heads with Upasana to Los Angeles for Golden Globes; SS Rajamouli and team to attend

The RRR is all set to accept another prestigious award to their name in Los Angeles at Golden Globes. TheRa While SS Rajamouli and his family have already reached LA for the grand event, Ram Charan was clicked late at night at the Hyderabad airport as he jetted off with his wife. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who are expecting their first child, were clicked at the airport as they headed to Los Angeles for Golden Globes 2023. While Ram Charan kept it comfy in a black look paired up with an olive green jacket, Upasana looked stylish in a royal blue sweater tee and black leggings.

Watch Ram Charan and Upasana clicked at airport as they head to attend Golden Globes for RRR



Team RRR to attend Golden Globes Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of RRR, shared a pic featuring his wife, director SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama Rajamouli, who is a costume designer of RRR, son Karthikeya, and daughter-in-law, as they are all set for Golden Globes. The team can be seen dressed in Indian outfits as they represent India with their film RRR at the prestigious award ceremony.

The award ceremony will take place on January 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. The big award show will be grand and take place at The Beverly Hilton in the evening, from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. RRR has bagged two nominations at Golden Globes. The film has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category and Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for the song Naatu Naatu. On a related note, it has been announced that RRR will be screened at the TCL Chinese Theatres on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest in the US ahead of the Golden Globes. SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will attend the screening. TCL Chinese Theatres is home to the world’s biggest IMAX theatre. This is the second time the film is releasing with fanfare.



Ram Charan's reaction to Oscars' nominations for RRR Ram Charan, who was highly praised for his dancing skills in the Naatu Naatu song along with Jr NTR, took to social media and expressed his pride and joy for getting shortlisted in Oscars 2023. The actor shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry. Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu, it’s all your magic #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie.

