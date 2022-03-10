RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt promise high energy & joyful song in 'Celebration Anthem' poster
A new joyful and high on energy 'Celebration Anthem' of RRR will be released on March 14. The makers share a new poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt making for a perfect trio in traditional look in the new song poster. With this song release, the team will begin promotions for the film.
The RRR celebration Anthem will be released in all South languages and Hindi.
