RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli start the next shooting schedule in Mahabaleshwar; Watch VIDEO

A video of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli from the sets of RRR in Mahabaleshwar has surfaced online.

A couple of days back, the makers of RRR revealed that they have wrapped up the first schedule of the film, which went on for 50 days. They also revealed that an intense action sequence was also shot during that schedule. Now, a video has surfaced online, where Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli can be seen trekking in the grassy fields of Mahabaleshwar. In the video, they can be seen along with the rest of the cast and crew, inspecting the location.

Before this, a video of SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR surfaced online, where they were seen shivering in cold weather and warming themselves up in a small fireplace. Sharing the video, Jr NTR wrote that it was a throwback video. A couple of weeks back, Jr NTR took a short break from shooting as he was on a vacation with his family in Dubai. Now, he has also joined the sets of the film.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a historical drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film has as the leading lady. So far, the makers have revealed glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s character looks for the film. Both the videos received tremendous positive response from the audience. More official updates regarding the film are expected to be made in the coming days.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×