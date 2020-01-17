RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR to shoot for action scenes together in the film’s upcoming schedule? Find Out

The south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also separately shot for their respective action sequences. But, this will be the first time when both the leading actors of the SS Rajamouli directorial will shoot some intense action scenes together.

The highly anticipated film RRR starring south megastars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be shooting some crucial action scenes during the upcoming schedule of the film. The next schedule of the SS Rajamouli directorial reportedly starts from 20th January. The film will see some heavy duty action sequences being shot between the two leading actors of the south drama. The film RRR is expected to be a period drama based on the life of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Now, the upcoming schedule of the south flick RRR will go on for 15 days as per media reports.

The south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also separately shot for their respective action sequences. But, this will be the first time when both the leading actors of the SS Rajamouli directorial will shoot some intense action scenes and stunts. The director of the film RRR was questioned about the number of scenes that will have Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. SS Rajamouli did not answer that question and remained tight lipped about the scenes in the film RRR which have Ram Charan and Jr NTR together.

The film will also feature actors like , , Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramkrishna, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in key roles. The schedule of RRR which begins from 20th January will be shot in Vikarabad forests, suggest media reports. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the film's trailer. The film RRR is slated to hit the big screen on 30th July.

