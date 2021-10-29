RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer announces a never before seen collaboration

RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles is the most awaited and anticipated movie in the Indian film industry. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it bigger every day. Now, the team of RRR is all set to announce a never seen or heard before collaboration. Well, what and who the collaboration is with, is still kept under wraps. However, the team is making sure to tease fans and leave them to wonder about what's in the store.

The team of RRR took to social media and shared a video of multiplex PVR Andheri Mumbai with caption 'madness in a few hours.' RRR has collaborated with the multiplex and changed the name to PVRRR. According to reports, director SS Rajamouli and the team have planned multiple events across the country.

#PVRRR…. #RRRMovie



For the first time ever in the world, a brand changed their name for the film… For RRR…



it will be referred as PVRRR for next few months across India in 850+ screens and 170+ properties in 70+ cities… pic.twitter.com/TtcOUSAteL — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 29, 2021

A few days ago, the RRR team tweeted, "Get ready to witness a never seen before and unheard collaboration for any film in the world on this October 29th. This is going to be one of it’s kind! Stay tuned for an exciting #RRRMovie update on the same day!" Although, what the announcement is not yet officially known, there are several reports.

Get ready to witness a never seen before and unheard collaboration for any film in the world on this October 29th. This is going to be one of it’s kind!



Stay tuned for an exciting #RRRMovie update on the same day! — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 27, 2021

Some reports suggest that RRR has roped in popular American YouTubers to promote the film and some claim that the biggest Hollywood studio will collaborate for the English version. According to reports, director SS Rajamoului will release the teaser and also speak about the magnum opus film RRR to the media.

