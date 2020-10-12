  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will not feature the lead actors in a fight for independence

The official handle of RRR corrected a Twitter user by stating that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will meet in the film but they will not be fighting for the nation's independence and that the film is not a patriotic one.
9356 reads Mumbai
RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will not feature the lead actors in a fight for independenceRRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will not feature the lead actors in a fight for independence
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest news update about the upcoming film RRR states that the film will not feature the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as characters fighting for the country's independence. The official Twitter handle of the film RRR film replied to a fan who stated that the leading men will be fighting for independence. The official handle of RRR corrected the user by saying that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will meet in the film but they will not be fighting for the nation's independence and that this film is not a patriotic one.

The comment by the team of RRR has left many fans and film audiences guessing as to what the film will be like. The news updates about the highly anticipated film RRR also states that makers will unveil the first look poster of the lead star Jr NTR on October 22. The fans and followers of the southern actor are eagerly waiting to see what the first look of the star is like. The makers had previously released the first look of Ram Charan from the film.

Check out the post

The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles. The film's shooting was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID 19. The news reports state that actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen in key roles. The news reports further state that the Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt will reportedly start shooting for RRR in November.

(ALSO READ: RRR: Making video of shooting process RELEASED; Jr NTR’s first look glimpse to be revealed on THIS date)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :thehansindia.com

You may like these
RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer resume shoot after 7 months in Hyderabad; Fans go berserk
SS Rajamouli's wife Rama turns dialogue writer for the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR
SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s roles to narrate strong friendship?
RRR: Did SS Rajamouli cancel the 'test shoot' of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer?
RRR: Ajay Devgn's character to play guru to Jr NTR and Ram Charan in this period drama?
Trial shoot of SS Rajamouli's film RRR cancelled owing to rise in COVID 19 cases in Hyderabad?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement