RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will not feature the lead actors in a fight for independence

The latest news update about the upcoming film RRR states that the film will not feature the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as characters fighting for the country's independence. The official Twitter handle of the film RRR film replied to a fan who stated that the leading men will be fighting for independence. The official handle of RRR corrected the user by saying that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will meet in the film but they will not be fighting for the nation's independence and that this film is not a patriotic one.

The comment by the team of RRR has left many fans and film audiences guessing as to what the film will be like. The news updates about the highly anticipated film RRR also states that makers will unveil the first look poster of the lead star Jr NTR on October 22. The fans and followers of the southern actor are eagerly waiting to see what the first look of the star is like. The makers had previously released the first look of Ram Charan from the film.

They will meet and of course it’s their hands.

But as you mentioned, they do not fight for independence in the movie. #RRRMovie is entirely fictional and not at all a patriotic film. :) — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 11, 2020

The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Bollywood actors and in crucial roles. The film's shooting was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID 19. The news reports state that actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen in key roles. The news reports further state that the Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt will reportedly start shooting for RRR in November.

