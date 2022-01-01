RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer's release postponed due to theatres shut down in many states

The much awaited movie of Indian cinema, RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has got postponed. Yes, the makers shared an official statement to announce this unfortunate news. Due to the Omicron virus spread and theatres shut down in most parts of nations, the makers have got no option but to postpone the release.

The makers took to social media and shared an official statement, which said, “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL.”

Director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been rigorously promoting the film all over the nation. Three big events including the pre-release event took place in Mumbai, Chennai and Kerala. But nevertheless, due to situations beyond control, the promotions and release have been put on hold.

RRR has got a huge advance booking in the US, and that will now have to be refunded. The movie is seen as a huge setback for the exhibition sector.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. This S.S Rajamouli directorial is penned by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Legendary music director MM Keeravani is composing tunes for the movie. RRR is mounted on a grand scale and is produced under the banner DVV Entertainments.