RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's highly anticipated trailer to release on Dec 3; Check out an intense new poster

The highly anticipated trailer of the magnum opus film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will release in the first week of December. The makers shared a new poster and announced the trailer will release on December 3. It is going to be a double treat for moviegoers as Allu Arjun's Pushpa trailer is set to release on Dec 6.

Sharing the big announcement on social media, "Get ready for the BIGGEST BLAST… Collision symbolCollision symbol. TRAILER out on December 3rd.Love-you gesture. Don’t keep calm, let the celebrations begin!."