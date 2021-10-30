RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's starrer first glimpse to release on November 1; Deets inside

RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is the most anticipated film. Today comes the biggest update, which fans have been waiting since a very long time. The first glimpse of RRR will release on November 1 at 11 AM. The promo video was slated to release yesterday itself but was postponed due to the sudden demise of Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

SS Rajamouli's RRR's promotions kickstarted yesterday (October 29) in Mumbai. RRR has announced the never-seen-before collaboration with a multiplex cinema PVR, which changed its name to PVRRR. The grand event took place in Mumbai and was going to be spectacular as Rajamouli planned to release the trailer and also speak about the magnum opus film to the media. However, everything couldn't fall in place and due to the untimely demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the team of RRR postponed the teaser release to November 1, 2021.

On October 30, the official Twitter handle of RRR shared a new update, which read, "Releasing a 45-second glimpse of #RRRMovie on Nov 1st at 11 AM. #RRRGlimpse." The makers also released a new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which is currently going viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar's funeral postponed to Sunday; CM says 'Daughter & fans yet to pay respect'

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. RRR boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Helmed on a massive budget of close to Rs. 400 crores, RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments and is slated to hit theatres on January 7, 2022.