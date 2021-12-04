RRR: Ram Charan & Jr NTR's trailer postponed from December 3rd to 9th

The highly anticipated trailer of the magnum opus film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will release in the second week of December. The makers shared a new poster and announced the trailer will release on December 9, 2021. Fans who were disappointed with the postponement, are finally in relief to get a new release date.

RRR trailer was slated to release on December 3 but got postponed. The makers shared that due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the trailer couldn't release on December 3 and now a new date has been announced soon.nThe new poster shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the background of water and fire respectively. Ram Charan and JR NTR, will be playing the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

This magnum opus is helmed by SS Rajamouli and is a fictional retelling about the lives of legendary freedom fighters. This colossal movie is made with a budget of a whopping Rs. 400 crores, starring both Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood biggies such as Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. M.M. Keeravani is the music composer.

Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's much awaited trailer postponed, will not release on December 3

DVV Entertainments is producing the movie and is set for the grand theatrical release on January 7, 2022.