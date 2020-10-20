RRR: Ram Charan to release Jr NTR's first look from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus on THIS date

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films and finally, after a long wait, the makers are set to unveil Jr NTR's first look from the film on October 22.

Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem, a rebel leader in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR. Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan for the first time on the big screen and fans can't keep calm. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films and finally, after a long wait, the makers are set to unveil Jr NTR's first look from the film on October 22.

Earlier this year, the makers of the film had released the first look of Ram Charan and now, they are all set to release the first look of Jr. NTR as Bheem. The makers took to the official handle of RRR and shared, “#RamarajuForBheem at 11 AM on October 22nd Bheem Arrives in 2 Days..." RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The magnum opus also stars , , Olivia Morris and sever other in pivotal roles.

Check out the tweet below:

The film is based on freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other languages.

Also Read: RRR: Alia Bhatt set to join Ram Charan, Jr NTR next month, actress is learning Telugu for THIS reason

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×