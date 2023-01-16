RRR: Ram Charan returns after attending Golden Globes; Clicks selfies with fans at the airport
Ram Charan was clicked at the airport with wife Upasana after attending the Golden Globes for RRR. The film won big for Naatu Naatu song.
Ram Charan is one of the biggest actors in South cinema. The actor played the role of Sitarama Raju, in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR and has been highly appreciated for his performance. The film became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema, which has been appreciated and loved by western audiences as well. The actor recently attended the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles for RRR and is back in Hyderabad now.
Ram Charan was clicked at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife after attending the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. The actor looked dashing in black jeans paired up with a white tee, leather, and jacket. He added accessories like a black cap, a shawl, and comfy shoes to amph up the outfit. The RRR star also posed for selfies with his fans and flaunted a huge smile.
Watch Ram Charan clicked at airport here:
Soon-to-be parents
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are soon going to become parents. They are expecting their first child. The big announcement was made in December 2022.
RRR's Naatu Naatu
Meanwhile, RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani.
Jr NTR returns from Golden Globes
On January 14, Jr NTR, who was in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards for his blockbuster film RRR, is back in India. The actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he returned attending the award night and winning big for Naatu Naatu. He was accompanied by his wife and kids at the airport. The RRR actor got mobbed by fans and media as he made his way to the exit from the airport.
About RRR
For the uninitiated, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film hit the theatres on several thousand screens on March 25, 2022. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.
Next up, RRR is eyeing the Oscars this year. The team sent nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories including Best actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, and more. The voting process for nominations for the Oscars 2023 began on January 12 and list will be out on January 24, 2023.
