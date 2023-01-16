RRR: Ram Charan returns after attending Golden Globes; Clicks selfies with fans at the airport

Ram Charan is one of the biggest actors in South cinema. The actor played the role of Sitarama Raju, in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR and has been highly appreciated for his performance. The film became the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema, which has been appreciated and loved by western audiences as well. The actor recently attended the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles for RRR and is back in Hyderabad now. Ram Charan was clicked at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife after attending the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. The actor looked dashing in black jeans paired up with a white tee, leather, and jacket. He added accessories like a black cap, a shawl, and comfy shoes to amph up the outfit. The RRR star also posed for selfies with his fans and flaunted a huge smile.

Soon-to-be parents Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are soon going to become parents. They are expecting their first child. The big announcement was made in December 2022. RRR's Naatu Naatu Meanwhile, RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani.

Jr NTR returns from Golden Globes On January 14, Jr NTR, who was in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards for his blockbuster film RRR, is back in India. The actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as he returned attending the award night and winning big for Naatu Naatu. He was accompanied by his wife and kids at the airport. The RRR actor got mobbed by fans and media as he made his way to the exit from the airport.