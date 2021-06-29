RRR: Ram Charan’s candid PHOTOS from the sets of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus gives us a glimpse of his makeover

Ram Charan plays the character of Ramaraju in RRR co-starring Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt.

RRR is one of the biggest films being made in Indian cinema for a Pan-India audience. SS Rajamouli opened gates for filmmakers in India to dream on a grand scale with Baahubali and he followed suit with yet another epic vision in RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt). Though a great many details of the film are not out yet, both Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will be playing the freedom fighters in the film. RRR has been on floors for a while now as the shooting of the film was stopped due to the spread of COVID 19 in India. Makers have already revealed the character looks for both the lead actors in character promos.

Ram Charan's latest candid pictures have surfaced online recently from the sets of RRR. In the pictures, Ram is wearing a black t-shirt along with black trousers, and sports shoes. The wonderful images give us a glimpse of his character makeover for the massive project. SS Rajamouli believes in dreaming a big spectacle with a tremendous star cast. RRR’s cast also includes some of the biggest stars from the Hindi film industry including , who is playing the role of Sita and whose character details are not disclosed yet. The production work on RRR is going on full throttle.

Take a look at the tweet:

RRR is one of the most hyped films considering Rajamouli is returning after Baahubali: The Conclusion. Also because Ram and Rajamouli have previously collaborated for ‘Magadheera’, which ended up becoming a roaring success on the box office.

