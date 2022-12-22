RRR: Ram Charan says 'historic moment for Indian cinema' as Naatu Naatu song gets shortlisted for Oscars

The big and much-awaited news of SS Rajamouli's RRR in Oscars 2023 is here. The blockbuster song from the film Naatu Naatu got shortlisted for the Oscars and Ram Charan is beyond elated. The actor took to social media and reacted to Naatu Naatu's song being shortlisted as the first Indian song at the Oscars 2023. Ram Charan, who was highly praised for his dancing skills in the Naatu Naatu song along with Jr NTR, took to social media and expressed his pride and joy for getting shortlisted in Oscars 2023. The actor shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry. Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu, it’s all your magic #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie."

Among 15 songs in Best Original Song Category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the list of Oscars. For unversed, the team of RRR submitted nominations for The Academy Awards in 14 categories. This morning, the official Twitter page of RRR shared a gratitude post to thank fans for their support and love throughout their journey. The team tweeted, "Here we go #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey.” Also Read: RRR in Oscars: Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu shortlisted in 'Original song' category