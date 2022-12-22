RRR: Ram Charan says 'historic moment for Indian cinema' as Naatu Naatu song gets shortlisted for Oscars
Ram Charan, who was highly praised for his dancing skills in the Naatu Naatu song along with Jr NTR, expressed his pride and joy for getting shortlisted in Oscars 2023.
The big and much-awaited news of SS Rajamouli's RRR in Oscars 2023 is here. The blockbuster song from the film Naatu Naatu got shortlisted for the Oscars and Ram Charan is beyond elated. The actor took to social media and reacted to Naatu Naatu's song being shortlisted as the first Indian song at the Oscars 2023.
Ram Charan, who was highly praised for his dancing skills in the Naatu Naatu song along with Jr NTR, took to social media and expressed his pride and joy for getting shortlisted in Oscars 2023. The actor shared the poster of the song on Instagram and wrote, "What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry. Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravani garu, it’s all your magic #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie."
Take a look at Ram Charan's reaction to Naatu Naatu for Oscars:
Among 15 songs in Best Original Song Category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the list of Oscars. For unversed, the team of RRR submitted nominations for The Academy Awards in 14 categories. This morning, the official Twitter page of RRR shared a gratitude post to thank fans for their support and love throughout their journey. The team tweeted, "Here we go #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey.”
Awards for RRR
The period drama has been showered with well-acclaimed awards from all over the globe. Continuing the winning streak, RRR recently bagged not one but three trophies at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards. Previously, RRR bagged 5 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, including Best Picture, Best Director for SS Rajamouli, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The film also won two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
About RRR
For the uninitiated, RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.
