RRR: Ram Charan to shoot in the forests of Vikarabad for the SS Rajamouli film? Find Out

The latest news reports on the SS Rajamouli directorial state that the cast and crew of the south magnum opus will be shooting in the forests of Vikarabad.

The mega budget film RRR is currently in its filming stage. The SS Rajamouli directorial will star two megastars of south film industry, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The social media handle of the film RRR had some time back announced that the film has completed 70 per cent of its filming. This news had got the fans very excited about the film. The south flick RRR is a period drama with both the south superstar's essaying challenging roles. The latest news reports on the SS Rajamouli directorial state that the cast and crew of the south magnum opus RRR, will be shooting in the forests of Vikarabad.

The shoot is expected to take place in night with south megastar Ram Charan shooting some crucial portions of the film. The details of the shoot in the forests of Vikarabad have been kept under wraps by the makers of the film. The south superstar Ram Charan will be essaying the character named Alluri Seetharamaraju. Jr NTR will be playing the character named Komaram Bheem. The film is slated for a release in the month of July. The news reports on the film RRR suggest that the makers of the film will be kick starting the film's promotions from the month of April.

The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the film on the silver screen. The first look of both the leading men of the film RRR is one of the most anticipated aspects of the film. The fans and audience members are looking forward to watch Ram Charan and Jr NTR in their RRR avatar.

(ALSO READ: Darbar Celeb Reaction: Karthik Subbaraj, Siva Karthikeyan among others praise the Rajinikanth starrer)

Read More