RRR: Ram Charan spills the beans on his role; Jr NTR says 'It was difficult to play Komaram Bheem'

RRR (Raththam Ranam Rowthiram), starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role is one Pan India project that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Fans are waiting to celebrate this pan-Indian film in the grandeur way possible. At the event today in Hyderabad, Ram Charan revealed his role in the film has three shades and their characterizations are unique.

On the other hand, Jr NTR who will play the role of Komaram Bheem said it was quite difficult to get into the skin of the character. "It was very difficult to portray Komaram Bheem on screen. SS Rajamouli helped me a lot in the process. He injected a lot about the role before the shoot. I went through a lot of physical transformation for the role," said Jr NTR.

It was a star-studded event attended by Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli as well. The team look super delighted and clearly, they are enjoying every bit of film's promotions. After Chennai and Bengaluru, RRR teamed interacted with the media in Hyderabad.

The period war film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

RRR is releasing on January 7, 2022.