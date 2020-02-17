RRR: Ram Charan's look from SS Rajamouli's film LEAKED online?

A picture featuring Ram Charan in British police uniform goes viral on the internet while fans wonder if it is his first look from the SS Rajamouli film RRR.

S.S. Rajamouli's RRR became the talk of the town ever since it was announced. After the success of the Baahubali series, his next magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Going by director S.S. Rajamouli's value and the credibility of the star cast, the film is touted to be a blockbuster. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars , , Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna and International stars Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody.

80 percent of the film's shoot has already been completed and we can't wait to find out more about the same. As the film is based on the life of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem where Ram Charan plays the former, recently a poster featuring the actor in British police dress is doing rounds on social media, claimed to be his first look from the S.S. Rajamouli directorial RRR. It is a vintage picture featuring Ram Charan in British police uniform, claiming that Alluri Seetha Rama Raj was initially a British constable who later revolted against the Englishmen in the wake of India's struggle for freedom. Check it out:

It seems like an old photograph with 'Alluri Rama Raju and Circa 1922 AD' written over it. While fans can't wait for Ram Charan's first look poster from the S.S. Rajamouli film, the makers of the magnum opus have kept it under the wraps. From the film's promo to the first look posters of the actors, the makers have kept it on hold, building up the excitement of the fans. RRR was initially slated for July 30, 2020 release but the dates have now been pushed ahead to January 8, 2021.

