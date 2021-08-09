RRR: Ram Charan's Monday blues are hilarious as he gives a classic reply to Jr NTR's question; Watch VIDEO

RRR is one of the most anticipated films starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. As the team is shooting in Ukraine for final schedule, Jr NTR took over RRR's Instagram space and shared a Monday blues video. Jr NTR asks Ram Charan 'if dance practice is done', to which the latter's reply is worth all the attention. Ram Charan's mood and the answer is all of us on Monday at work.

Jr NTR has taken over RRR's Instagram handle for a week and will be posting back-to-back glimpses to entertain the fans. In the latest video, Ram Charan can be seen going through serious Monday blues. Jr NTR asked Ram Charan 'if the dance practice is done.' He moved his hands on the table like playing music and said irritatingly 'yes it's done'. He can also be seen ranting about how the costume isn't ready for practice with the October being release of the movie. Watch video here:

On Saturday, the makers also shared a candid glimpse of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Director SS Rajamouli chilling on the sets in Ukraine. Not just that, NTR also recently shared a photo to flaunt his first-ever ID card on a film set. Many exciting things are going on RRR sets, so keep a close look before you witness the madness on the big screen.

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The film boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments and is slated to release all across the world on October 13, 2021, ahead of Dussehra.