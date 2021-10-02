RRR Release Date: Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer to hit screens on January 7, 2022

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has created a massive buzz since day one of its announcement. Amidst the high expectations, the makers of the film have announced the film's release date. RRR is set to release in theatres on January 7, 2022.

RRR is set against the pre-Independence Era of the 1920s and the film will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the roles of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Made on a lavish budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR the movie also has and along with international actors like Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in supporting roles. Samuthirakani plays an important role in the upcoming magnum opus.

Directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, the highly-awaited film of 2022 is produced by DVV Danayya, while PEN Studios owns the theatrical distribution rights across North India.

Meanwhile, the first song from the film, 'Dosti' was released recently and it celebrates the unique and unbreakable friendship between Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters in the film.

RRR makers, the audience and everyone has put all their efforts in the film, it remains to see what's in store for us. The worldwide theatrical rights of RRR have been pegged at Rs 570 crore.

Also Read: The real magic happens in dark: RRR, Radhe Shyam, Pushpa to revive cinemas