RRR release LIVE UPDATES: Audience reactions, review, box office numbers of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Mar 25, 2022 08:56 AM IST  |  20.6K
March 25, 2022, 08:54 am IST
Ram Charan waves at fans & wife Upsana enjoys watching movie

Ram Charan waved at his fans from his swanky car after watching RRR. The actor's wife Upasana was all excited, screaming, cheering and whistling watching her husband's performance on the screen. 

March 25, 2022, 08:19 am IST
Jr NTR arrives with family for RRR screening

For the screening, Jr NTR arrived with his wife and kids. They all arrived at the event wearing matching RRR t-shirts and looked so adorable. 

March 25, 2022, 08:01 am IST
RRR Movie Review

RRR celebrates Indian cinema in all its glory. SS Rajamouli brings in his own vision of creating big canvas drama with all the larger-than-life action around a routine tale of friendship.  

March 25, 2022, 07:52 am IST
RRR Twitter Review

The FDFS of RRR witnessed a massive crowd and as expected is getting thunderous responses from all fans and co- peers. While some called the film 'masterpiece', others have named it the 'pride of Indian cinema.' 

 

 

March 25, 2022, 07:50 am IST
Fans & celebs throng theatres to watch FDFS of RRR

The FDFS of RRR was a pure celebration for fans and celebs. Many thronged to theatres to watch the movie from midnight itself. Celebs like Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Vennela Kishore, directors Anil Ravipudu, Vamsi, Dil Raju and many others.

 

 

 


