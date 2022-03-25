RRR release LIVE UPDATES: Audience reactions, review, box office numbers of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer
Ram Charan waved at his fans from his swanky car after watching RRR. The actor's wife Upasana was all excited, screaming, cheering and whistling watching her husband's performance on the screen.
For the screening, Jr NTR arrived with his wife and kids. They all arrived at the event wearing matching RRR t-shirts and looked so adorable.
RRR celebrates Indian cinema in all its glory. SS Rajamouli brings in his own vision of creating big canvas drama with all the larger-than-life action around a routine tale of friendship.
The FDFS of RRR witnessed a massive crowd and as expected is getting thunderous responses from all fans and co- peers. While some called the film 'masterpiece', others have named it the 'pride of Indian cinema.'
One word - MASTERPIECE
one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie.
Mumbai lo #RRR chusa.
Standing ovation after the film!
Telugodiga collar egireskuni baytakocha
Last lo Rajamouli sir appearance apudu theater shake!
PRRRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA.
Oogipotadi country starting today. Pichollaipotaru.
Watching the 5am show in telugu.
The FDFS of RRR was a pure celebration for fans and celebs. Many thronged to theatres to watch the movie from midnight itself. Celebs like Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Vennela Kishore, directors Anil Ravipudu, Vamsi, Dil Raju and many others.
Many celebrities from industry @IamSaiDharamTej, @AnilRavipudi, @directorvamshi, #Dilraju, @vennelakishore, @Actorysr
And others have watched #RRR benefit show at #Sriramulu theatre.
#RRRMoive
Vizag #NTR fans celebrations #ThaggedheLe Mass choopisthunnaru
All the best #RRR MOVIE From #MaheshBabu anna fans #BabualakeBabuMaheshBabu
Fans maass celebrations at Gowri theatre , Anantapur #RRR
RAMPAGE#NTR#RamCharan #RRR
Showtime - #RRR
BAY AREA MASS…..@tarak9999 fans massuuu#RRR
