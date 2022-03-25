RRR Released: Angry fans vandalize a theatre in Andhra after screening halts midway

Period drama RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has opened to amazing reviews and fans are lining up in big queues outside the ticket counters to watch the flick. In the middle of all the good reviews for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, an inapt incident has come from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

The viewers got upset after the film's screening was halted due to a technical glitch. Things took a turn for the worse as this angry crowd started vandalizing the theatre. As per the videos available on social media, the letdown fans hit the glasses of the theatres. However, the police reached the premises on time and took control of the situation.

RRR has already faced a few hiccups as its release kept getting pushed because of the pandemic. After much a due, the makers locked in on 25th March to release the venture.

Numerous members from the entertainment industry took to the internet and congratulated the team for their latest triumph. Megastar Chiranjeevi also tweeted a positive review about the period action drama. He called RRR, a master storyteller’s masterpiece.

The project has been in the limelight for many reasons, one of them being that Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has stepped into Tollywood with the film.

Apart from these three, the movie also has appearances by Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson.

RRR's initial box numbers look highly promising and the film is on its way to shattering a few box office records.

