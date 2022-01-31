RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Valimai: South biggies back in the game

South movies are all set to trounce Bollywood at the box office for the next few months. After Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Bollywood hasn't seen another hit. Sports drama ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh was totally overshadowed by Pushpa, Spider-Man: No Way Home at BO. Nevertheless, the South Indian film industry is making it loud and clear-- 'can't stop, won't stop'. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the cinema business but now, biggies like RRR, Bheemla Nayak, Valimai, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata are back in the game. After a lot of planning and discussions, the makers of the upcoming projects have announced the release dates of their respective films and it also speaks volumes about their solidarity. Today, the makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata came up with an update of releasing the movie worldwide in theatres on May 12th. Summer is one of the biggest seasons, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be capitalizing on the holiday season like a boss. Here's a look at other biggies who are set to take over box office by storm in the first half of 2022: Valimai:

Ajith's Valimai is one of the highly anticipated Indian films and is set to break the opening day box office record of many other big films in Tamil Nadu. Valimai will hit the theatres worldwide on February 24.

RRR:

Touted to be much bigger than Baahubali, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has already created history even before its grand release. The magnum opus is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

KGF 2:

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter is among the several big-ticket films that the audience is looking forward to. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty will be released on April 14, 2022, and might be clashing against Vijay's Beast.

Beast:

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast will release on the occasion of Tamil New Year, April 14 but an official update on the same is awaited. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Acharya:

Eagerly-awaited action entertainer Acharya starring father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the first time will hit the big screens on April 29.

Radhe Shyam:

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's magnum opus is all set to hit screens on March 11. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official word regarding the same.

Bheemla Nayak:

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Bheemla Nayak, which was earlier scheduled to release on January 12, will now either release on February 25 or April 1.

Etharkkum Thuninthavan:

Suriya's Etharkkum Thuninthavan is one of the much-awaited Tamil films to look forward to and also as the actor has reunited with director Pandiraj. The makers are planning to release in March but an official announcement on the same is awaited.

