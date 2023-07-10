RRR Sequel: KV Vijayendra Prasad shares exciting update; Will SS Rajamouli not direct film?

After the blockbuster film of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, the sequel has been announced. Speaking on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Rajamouli said they are in the process of writing the script for the sequel. RRR charted history on a global platform so the sequel has massive expectations as well. Now, the screenwriter of the film, Vijayendra Prasad shared a big update about the sequel.

SS Rajamouli to not direct RRR 2

Vijayendra Prasad said that RRR 2 will be in Hollywood standards. RRR is very popular among Western audiences, and the response at theatres for the film and Naatu Naatu song was phenomenal. He added, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, KV Vijayendra Prasad also officially confirmed that the story of RRR 2 is locked. The veteran scenarist revealed that the film's team has finally “cracked the sequel’s premise." There are high chances for the film to be based on a different story, based on the Telugu states of the pre-Independence era.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The movie, which is based on a fictional meeting of these two historical figures, also won Oscars 2023 for the Naatu Naatu song.

SS Rajamouli's dream project Mahabharat to begin soon

Vijayendra Prasad also shared details about SS Rajamouli's dream project Mahabharat. He said that the dream project of the director will commence very soon after the completion of Mahesh Babu's jungle adventure film. It's a long dream of the filmmaker to make a film on the Indian epic and has been working on it for a very long. The director is planning to spin on the original Mahabharata in his own way and it would be a 10-part film.



