RRR singer Kaala Bhairava makes relationship with Kavya Kalyanram official: ‘Feels like a vacation…’

RRR’s Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava, the son of MM Keeravani, had been rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Kavya Kalyanram for some time. Now, the musician himself has made it official with a post on social media.

RRR’s Kaala Bhairava announces relationship with Kavya Kalyanram

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Taking to his social media handle, Kaala Bhairava shared a few snapshots with Kavya Kalyanram and penned, “Kaavyaa baabu, spending time with you feels like sitting by the mountains, watching a stream of water. Doing stuff with you feels like a vacation you don’t want to end. Conversations with you feel like having my favourite coffee on a winter early morning. And many many more like this…”

Here’s the post:

The musician added that, for the most part, he could not name the feeling he had. However, somewhere along their journey, he finally realised that it was the feeling of “home.” He added that when he first met her, it did not feel like meeting a new person, but rather like coming home and never leaving. He expressed his excitement about sharing with everyone that they now have a lifetime of being home together.

Similarly, Kavya also shared a post featuring herself alongside him and said, “Life update: I found My Yellow Paper Daisy. Some people come into our lives and make us feel like we are God’s favourite child! And when the right person walks in, rose-tinted glasses are not such a bad thing.”

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Kavya thanked him for lighting up her most mundane days and making her feel like the luckiest girl ever. She added that she looked forward to many more years of him knowing what she wanted even after she said no.

More about Kaala Bhairava and Kavya Kalyanram

Kaala Bhairava is the son of composer MM Keeravani and filmmaker SS Rajamouli ’s nephew. Apart from crooning alongside Rahul Sipligunj for the RRR song Naatu Naatu, he was also part of films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and more. The singer also made his debut as a composer with Mathu Vadalara.

On the other hand, Kavya Kalyanram was a child artist who later transitioned into becoming a leading lady in films. Making her debut in 2023’s Balagam, she was also seen in the film Ustaad.

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