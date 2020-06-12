RRR: SS Rajamouli agrees to conduct 'test shoot' on the sets of Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

If media reports are to be believed, a test shoot is going to be conducted on the sets of the movie RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. These tests will be conducted by SS Rajamouli.

The relaxation given to resume the production of movies and shows has finally brought back happiness to the lives of many people. Just like others, Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli is also eager to resume the shooting schedule for his much-anticipated movie titled RRR. The Telangana Government has issued orders to resume the shoots for movies and TV shows along with certain strict guidelines that need to be followed on the sets. However, despite the relaxation, Rajamouli has made another plan.

The filmmaker has agreed to do a ‘test shoot’ for two days on the sets of RRR in order to check for any problems or issues faced by the star cast and crew. As per the reports, he has come up voluntarily to do this test for the greater good of the entire industry. For the unversed, this test shoot will be done with two leading actors of the movie post which an assessment will be done that is going to decide the future of shootings.

Needless to say, SS Rajamouli will also decide whether or not to resume the schedule after conducting the test shoot. Talking about RRR, it features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, , , and others in the lead roles. It has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya and is scheduled to be released next year. The movie also marks the debut of Alia Bhatt in the South film industry.

(ALSO READ: RRR: SS Rajamouli decides not to talk about Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer for THIS reason)

Share your comment ×