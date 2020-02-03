RRR: SS Rajamouli to approach Mahesh Babu and Amitabh Bachchan for voiceover?

As per the latest reports, RRR's helmer SS Rajamouli will approach superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Mahesh Babu for voiceover. Read on to know more.

SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus RRR is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Did you know that Jr NTR and Ram Charan movie is being mounted on a budget of whopping Rs 300 crore? And now there is a buzz that Rajamouli is planning to approach Mahesh Babu and Amitabh Bachchan to give voice-over for the Telugu and Hindi version respectively. He is also planning to approach other superstars as well who can lend their voices for Tamil and Malayalam versions of RRR too.

Coming to the movie, the same is being bankrolled by DVV Entertainment. While Ram Charan is playing Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheena, the period drama is set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era. Recently, the movie was in the news when joined the star cast to shoot his scenes for the movie. He wrapped up his shoot as well. Aside from Ajay, the movie also stars another Bollywood actor, . She is playing the role of Sita. Apparently, there will be a special song of hers as well. Aside from these actors, the movie also stars Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody among others. M. M. Keeravani has composed the movie, K. K. Senthil Kumar has cranked the camera. The film is all set to release on July 30, 2020.

Check out the launch video right here:



