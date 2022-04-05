RRR: SS Rajamouli dances on Naatu Naatu as he promised Jr NTR; Ram Charan gifts gold coins to the crew

SS Rajamouli, the maverick director, who has yet again created records with his recently released film RRR, has grooved on the popular song Naatu Naatu. The director danced the hook step of Naatu Naatu song at the success party of RRR as he promised Jr NTR, which took place yesterday. The success meet hosted by producers Dil Raju and Shirish had Ram Charan, Upasana Jr NTR, his wife Pranathi and many others in attendance.

For unversed, Jr NTR took a promise from SS Rajamouli during one of the promotion interviews that he has to do the hook step of Naatu Naatu at the success meet as the director made him and Ram Charan shoot almost 50 retakes to get the right sync of upbeat step.

Ram Charan, who played Alluri Sitaram Raju in the film has reportedly gifted 10 grams of gold coin to all his ‘RRR’ unit crew and other assistants. Reportedly, has the RRR symbol embossed on one side and Ramcharan’s name on the other side.

Ever since SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is released at the box office, the film has been minting money like anything so far. It has collected over Rs 850 crores in just nine days which is almost Rs 100 crores per day.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by 2 legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran played supporting roles.

Also Read: RRR success party: Ram Charan, Jr NTR glam the grand event hosted by producers Dil Raju & Shirish