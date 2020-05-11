RRR: SS Rajamouli decides not to talk about Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer for THIS reason

RRR director SS Rajamouli has decided not to speak about the period drama as of now. Read on to know the reason behind his decision.

RRR is considered one of the most awaited and talked about movies in current times for all the obvious reasons. The period drama is going to be helmed by noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is accredited with creating masterpieces like that of Baahubali and Magadheera. The big-budget drama has been creating quite a lot of hype ever since its inception. Moreover, the release of its special teaser has made the audience excited for watching it in the theatres soon.

However, SS Rajamouli has recently taken a decision regarding RRR that is sure to shock everyone. The director has decided not to speak anything about the movie as of now. This has been declared by him in one of his media interactions. Rajamouli has added the reason behind this very well stating that he needs to analyze the pulse of the movie lovers and see how they receive the movies after the Coronavirus pandemic. It is only then that a strategy will be prepared for RRR’s promotion.

Talking about RRR, it features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, , , Olivia Morris, and others in the lead roles. The Telugu drama has been produced by D.V.V. Danayya and is scheduled to be released next year in the month of January. The movie is being made at a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore. It marks the debut of Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt in Tollywood. However, not much is revealed about the lead characters of RRR.

