RRR: SS Rajamouli to delay the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer's release once again?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli may once again delay the release of the film RRR beyond January 8th, 2021. The film which was originally meant to release in July 2020, was later on postponed to January 8, 2021. Now, according to the latest buzz in the south film industry, the director is planning to push the release of the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer even further. According to news reports, the film RRR's cast and the crew were supposed to kick start a new shoot schedule on 15th April. But now owing to the global outbreak of the COVID-19, the country is under lockdown and all filming work has been stopped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the nation announcing the 21 days lockdown due to the Coronavirus scare. The work on all films and TV shows has come to a complete standstill. The many films have postponed the release of their films and many others have stalled the work mid-way due to the COVID-19 crisis. The makers of the south drama RRR released the first look of actor cum producer Ram Charan on the eve of his birthday. The fans and film audiences were delighted to see the south actor's first look.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are reportedly playing fierce freedom fighters in the film. The southern film RRR is expected to be a period drama. The first look of Ram Charan from the SS Rajamouli directorial looks very intense and promising. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the first look of Jr NTR.

